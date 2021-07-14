Salvy, Whit represent Royals as American League wins eighth-straight All-Star Game
DENVER, Co. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Whit Merrifield were part of the American League’s eighth-straight All Star Game win Tuesday night.
The AL never trailed, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and walking away with a 5-2 win.
Merrifield, playing in his second All-Star Game, assisted on the final out.
Offensively, he struck out swinging in the sixth inning, then came back in the eighth with a single for the Royals’ first and only hit.
Perez struck out swinging in his two at-bats in the second and fourth innings. The Royals catcher is now 7-0 in All-Star Game appearances.
In another KC tie, former Royals pitcher Liam Hendriks got the save.
Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP. He hit one of the game’s three home runs in the third inning to give the AL a 2-0 lead.
