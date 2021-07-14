Salvy, Whit represent Royals as American League wins eighth-straight All-Star Game

DENVER, Co. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Whit Merrifield were part of the American League’s eighth-straight All Star Game win Tuesday night.

The AL never trailed, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and walking away with a 5-2 win.

Merrifield, playing in his second All-Star Game, assisted on the final out.

Offensively, he struck out swinging in the sixth inning, then came back in the eighth with a single for the Royals’ first and only hit.

Perez struck out swinging in his two at-bats in the second and fourth innings. The Royals catcher is now 7-0 in All-Star Game appearances.

In another KC tie, former Royals pitcher Liam Hendriks got the save.

The final out for the AL to make it 8 straight wins 💪 @whitesox pitcher Liam Hendriks gets the save! pic.twitter.com/BJ0ApTuyqi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP. He hit one of the game’s three home runs in the third inning to give the AL a 2-0 lead.

Is the American League a dynasty?!



That's 8 straight #AllStarGame wins for the AL! pic.twitter.com/T0zb5UTN6b — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

