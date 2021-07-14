Advertisement

Salvy, Whit represent Royals as American League wins eighth-straight All-Star Game

American League's Whit Merrifield, of the Kansas City Royals, tags out National League's Omar...
American League's Whit Merrifield, of the Kansas City Royals, tags out National League's Omar Narvaez, of the Milwaukee Brewers, on a runners fielders choice during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER, Co. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Whit Merrifield were part of the American League’s eighth-straight All Star Game win Tuesday night.

The AL never trailed, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and walking away with a 5-2 win.

Merrifield, playing in his second All-Star Game, assisted on the final out.

Offensively, he struck out swinging in the sixth inning, then came back in the eighth with a single for the Royals’ first and only hit.

Perez struck out swinging in his two at-bats in the second and fourth innings. The Royals catcher is now 7-0 in All-Star Game appearances.

In another KC tie, former Royals pitcher Liam Hendriks got the save.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP. He hit one of the game’s three home runs in the third inning to give the AL a 2-0 lead.

