Riley Co. reports 102 new positive cases of COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Riley County in the last seven days.

The Riley County Health Department says an unvaccinated 86-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and passed away on July 10. It said her passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths for the county up to 45.

Riley Co. said it also identified 102 new positive cases of the virus and 31 new recoveries since its last report on July 7.

According to RCHD, the percent positive cases for the week of July 4 was 8.8%, or 78 positives out of 888 tests performed.

RCHD said seven of the COVID-positive patients, all unvaccinated, are currently being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. It said one patient is in the ICU.

According to the Health Department, since December there have been a total of 40 positive cases from variants of concern. It said 26 of these cases are from the Delta variant, 11 from the Alpha variant, 2 from the Gamma variant and one from the Epsilon variant.

“This week, we, unfortunately, saw the death of another unvaccinated individual. We also had a significant increase in the number of positive cases. This new data underscores the importance of getting vaccinated. All of the individuals currently hospitalized in Riley County are unvaccinated. Nationally more than 99% of those who have died from COVID were also unvaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

According to the County, 21,875 residents have been fully vaccinated and 406 have received their first dose.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Riley Co., click HERE.

