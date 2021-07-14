Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for new mural at Junction City Police Department

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than 10 months of planning, a ribbon cutting for a new mural at the Junction City Police Department was held on Wednesday.

The mural showcases the City of Junction City and elements highlight the community, such as the arch from Heritage Park, and the logos from both Junction City High School and the Big Red One.

In the center of the mural are two officers to represent the officers who take an oath to protect the city, with the American flag as the backdrop.

The mural is intended to showcase not only the police department but also the community they protect,

“In a way, it’s a gift to the community, to say that, you know, we are committed to…to not only excellence but to be community focused, to…to be out there within the community, engaged not just answer calls for service but be proactive and not reactive.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb says.

The mural was painted by local mural artist Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals.

Funding for the mural project came from funds seized during investigations, by state and federal law, the department is allowed to keep a percentage of the seized funds.

