RCPD to host joint agency active violence training at Manhattan Catholic School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. law enforcement agencies will host an active violence training exercise during the week of July 20.

The Riley County Police Department says it will participate in a joint active violence training exercise for three days with the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS and other law enforcement partners. It said the training will focus on streamlining cooperation during crisis situations.

According to RCPD, the training will be held at the Manhattan Catholic School from July 20-22. It said the annual training takes place at different places each year in order to enhance the emergency response in varying places. It said signs designating the area as a temporary training site will be put near the area to remind community members there is no danger to the public.

RCPD said the participating agencies would like to extend their thanks to Manhattan Catholic School for their willingness to help with the planning, preparation and hosting of the training exercise. It said it would also like to thank Riley Co. Emergency Mgmt. for its support and help.

