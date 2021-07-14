Pre-COVID smoking, exercise habits of Kansans could contribute to chronic diseases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans’ smoking and physical activity habits before COVID-19 could contribute to chronic diseases and put a strain on the state’s health system.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has released the results of its 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, which was conducted pre-COVID-19. The survey is meant to show what behavioral factors Kansans have that factor into health risks.

“The overall goal of the BRFSS is to provide Kansas-specific data that are used for monitoring the leading contributors to morbidity and premature death, tracking health status and assessing trends, measuring public knowledge, attitudes and opinions, public health program planning and evaluation as well as policy development,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

According to the KDHE, results of the 2019 survey show the rate of obesity in Kansas is over 35% and is higher among those with diabetes or living with a disability. It said over 27% of Kansans did not take part in any leisurely physical activity and over 16% smoke cigarettes. It said the rates of smoking among Kansans with an annual household income of $15,000 or less are much higher. It said obesity and smoking are big contributors to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. It said behavioral changes to reduce obesity and smoking could reduce the burden of chronic diseases.

The KDHE said additional highlights from the pre-COVID survey are as follows:

6% have health care coverage

2% with a personal doctor

9% were ever diagnosed with depression.

6% consumed fruit at least once per day.

1% consumed vegetables at least once per day.

8% were diagnosed with diabetes

6% were diagnosed with some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus or fibromyalgia.

5% were diagnosed with hypertension.

9% were tested and diagnosed with high cholesterol.

“BRFSS gives us an in-depth look into many health behaviors,” Julie Sergeant, Ph.D., Bureau of Health Promotion, Director of the Kansas BRFSS program, said. “Having data to use helps us shape the efforts of many state health programs and to partner with Kansans to improve their health.”

According to the KDHE, the BRFSS is coordinated and partly funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is the largest continuously conducted telephone survey in the world. It said the survey is conducted in every state, D.C. and several territories. Conducted in 2019-2020, it said it completed its 29th BRFSS Survey to guide its health activities. It said the survey is conducted year-round.

To read the full report, click HERE.

