Police probing 4 overdose deaths in Wichita since July 5

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating following four suspected drug overdose deaths in the city over a nine-day period this month.

The deaths occurred beginning July 5, police said in a news release, and in each case, evidence of crack cocaine use was found.

A 38-year-old woman was the first to die on July 5 at a motel, police said, followed by a 48-year-old woman on July 11. The next day, police found a 56-year-old man dead of a suspected overdose, and on Tuesday, a 67-year-old man likely overdosed at another Wichita motel and died, police said.

Police did not give the names of those who died. Officials said autopsies and toxicology reports would determine the cause of each of the deaths, but issued a warning to the public that any illicit drugs could contain the powerful and often deadly synthetic opioid Fentanyl.

