Newman Regional Health debuts new Lifesave helicopter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health staff and guests “got to the chopper” Wednesday to check out the hospital’s newest Airbus helicopter, which will be used to life-flight critically ill or injured patients.

Air Methods Corporation acquired Lifesave, the company that provides Newman its helicopters, in December. The acquisition led to the purchase of a new bigger, faster chopper, something Newman employees say is critical for a hospital in a rural area where patients aren’t always easy to reach by road.

“It saves lives for us,” Newman Regional’s Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple said of the new chopper. “This is a super service for us to be able to have in our community, here being a rural environment. We do have great needs within the community, and this is a day of celebration, certainly, for us.”

The helicopter will hold one pilot, the patient, and a nurse and paramedic crew.

