Newman Regional Health debuts new Lifesave helicopter

Newman Regional Health staff and guests “got to the chopper” Wednesday to check out the hospital’s newest Airbus helicopter, which will be used to life-flight critically ill or injured patients.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health staff and guests “got to the chopper” Wednesday to check out the hospital’s newest Airbus helicopter, which will be used to life-flight critically ill or injured patients.

Air Methods Corporation acquired Lifesave, the company that provides Newman its helicopters, in December. The acquisition led to the purchase of a new bigger, faster chopper, something Newman employees say is critical for a hospital in a rural area where patients aren’t always easy to reach by road.

“It saves lives for us,” Newman Regional’s Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple said of the new chopper. “This is a super service for us to be able to have in our community, here being a rural environment. We do have great needs within the community, and this is a day of celebration, certainly, for us.”

The helicopter will hold one pilot, the patient, and a nurse and paramedic crew.

