Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
Gretchen Cabrera, 42, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
Topeka woman faces drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada
Former Kuper Island School student Eddy Charlie said he remembers seeing more and more empty...
Former student of indigenous school where graves found talks about empty beds, empty tables
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery