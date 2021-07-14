Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop

Michael Gene Moore, 51, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Michael Gene Moore, 51, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery after a Kwik Shop shooting in Topeka.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken into custody after a shooting at a Topeka Kwik Shop on Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department says Michael Gene Moore, 54, has been arrested after an incident at the NE Wabash Kwik Shop. It said it responded to 746 NE Wabash on Tuesday, July 13, with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, it said officers found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to TPD, officers found Morre, arrested him and took him to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said he was booked into jail for aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

