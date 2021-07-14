KSU’s Jordan Wicks ready to pitch in the Windy City

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred stood on a platform in Denver, Colorado. In the audience, a Wildcat was waiting to hear his name called.

“With the 21st pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.” Manfred said.

It was a moment Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks had dreamed of.

“It wasn’t so much worrying about when it was going to happen,” Wicks said. “It was just, you know I was so excited to know who.”

“The Chicago Cubs select.” Manfred said.

“And I loved it.” Wicks said.

“Jordan Wicks,” Manfred said. “A left-handed pitcher from Kansas State.”

And in the process, he made history.

“It’s something to where you know, it’s kind of showing you what the hard work you put in, all the steps, all the stuff you’re going through throughout it, It’s kind of showing you a little bit is paying off.” Wicks said.

The K-State pitcher became the first Wildcat to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. Wicks is confident this is just the beginning of the Powercat logo being called early.

“I’m the first first round pick, but I guarantee you I won’t be the last and I don’t think it’ll be long before we have another one.” Wicks said.

Now Wicks heads to the Windy City. Growing up, he cheered for the Cubs.

“I was 100 percent rooting for them in every postseason run they’ve made,” Wicks said. “It’s hard not to root for. It’ll be a team that’s easy to root for now especially.”

It’s been a few years since Chicago last won the World Series. Wicks hopes to help hoist another trophy.

“They’re getting a guy that’s a big team guy,” Wicks said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes for this team to win. I’m going to do whatever the organization requires of me and hopefully to get to Chicago as quickly as possible and help this team get back in the postseason and help them get on that World Series stage. You know, that’s the goal. That’s in this sport what you strive for. You don’t strive for anything short of that.”

