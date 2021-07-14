KDOT welcoming public input for Polk-Quincy viaduct project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans moving forward for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project in Topeka, KDOT is welcoming public input.

The Environmental Assessment Report for the project is available for public viewing in the Eisenhower Office Building at 7th and Harrison. Visitors can view the report and leave comments in a box set up right there in the lobby.

You can also find information and updates for the project at polkquincy.org.

The project lays out plans to straighten out the curve near the I-70 exit to 3rd Street, and make lanes bigger between there and the MacVicar exit.

