Advertisement

KDOT welcoming public input for Polk-Quincy viaduct project

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct secured $234 million in funding from the state's Ike Program
The Polk-Quincy Viaduct secured $234 million in funding from the state's Ike Program
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans moving forward for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project in Topeka, KDOT is welcoming public input.

The Environmental Assessment Report for the project is available for public viewing in the Eisenhower Office Building at 7th and Harrison. Visitors can view the report and leave comments in a box set up right there in the lobby.

You can also find information and updates for the project at polkquincy.org.

The project lays out plans to straighten out the curve near the I-70 exit to 3rd Street, and make lanes bigger between there and the MacVicar exit.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
KSU’s Jordan Wicks ready to pitch in the Windy City
The Kansas State Board of Education holds its monthly meeting July 13, 2021.
KS Education Commissioner emphasizes K-12 standards do not include Critical Race Theory
Kansas state Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, makes a point during a meeting of a new council on...
Senator questions if ‘human side’ worsened Kansas unemployment fraud
Some estimates show the Topeka area had 11 to 15 inches of rain in the days leading up to that...
Topeka reflects on 70th anniversary on 1951 flood