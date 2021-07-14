KDHE finds additional Shigella case linked to Tanganyika Splash Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE and SCHD have identified an additional case of Shigella associated with the Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park, bringing the total number of cases of illness associated with the park to seven.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it continues to investigate cases of illness associated with the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the Sedgwick Co. Health Department.

According to the KDHE, an additional person has tested positive for Shigella bacteria, which brings the total cases linked to the park to seven. It said all cases visited the Splash Park on June 11. It said investigations into other possible linked illnesses are ongoing.

The KDHE said DNA fingerprinting was conducted on Shigella bacteria from two cases that live in different counties by using a standardized laboratory and data analysis method called whole genome sequencing. It said WGS gives detailed information about the bacteria causing illness. In this investigation, it said WGS showed the bacteria isolated from the two cases were closely genetically related. This means the residents likely share a common source of infection. It said WGS could not be performed in the remaining five cases.

According to the KDHE, it and the SCHD have created a new survey for those that visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park from May 28 through June 19. It said the more detailed survey will help investigators find the cause of illness. It said it is important that it get information from those that became ill as well as those that did not. The new survey can be found HERE.

The KDHE said it became aware of the first three Shigella cases associated with the park on June 18. It said the Splash Park has been closed since June 19. Since then, it said Sedgwick Co. has worked with the park on improvements to processes that will meet the CDC’s Model Aquatic Health Code. It said the investigation is ongoing and it will continue to provide updates.

According to the KDHE, Shigella is a bacteria spread from person to person through exposure to contaminated feces. It said Shigella spreads easily and residents could become infected by swallowing contaminated recreational water, touching items contaminated, touching mouth to mouth, caring for someone who has Shigella or cleaning up after a person who uses the bathroom or when changing diapers.

