KDA opens nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says at the 2020 Ag Growth Summit, it kicked off a new recognition program to honor outstanding Kansans: Kansas Ag Heroes. It said nominations for 2021 are now open and it anticipates new stories of outstanding service from throughout the Kansas agriculture community.

According to the KDA, Kansas Ag Heroes was established to recognize those in the industry that go above and beyond to serve others and better the community. It said it encourages Kansans to nominate any individual, family or business in Kansas agriculture which provided a notable contribution to the industry or the community during the past year. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 13.

The KDA said leadership will review each nomination and recognize a select number of heroes during the Governor’s Summit on Agriculture Growth in Manhattan on Aug. 26.

