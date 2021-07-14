Kansas youth less at-risk than in Missouri, Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas children are less at-risk than those raised in Missouri or Oklahoma according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says with one in nine young Americans neither working nor in school, it released its report on 2021′s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, and Kansas ranked as 26th. To decide which states did better than others, it said it looked at factors such as the share of disconnected youth, labor force participation rate among youth and youth poverty rate among 50 states and Washington D.C.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked as the 26th state with the most at-risk youth. It said it ranked 29 for Education and Employment and 17 for Health accounting for its overall score of 48.02.

The study shows that Oklahoma ranked as the 11th state with the most at-risk youth with a rank of 15 for Education and Employment and 11 for Health, which accounts for its overall score of 58.97. It said Missouri ranked 17th with an Education and Employment rank of 20 and a Health rank of 7 and an overall score of 56.74.

WalletHub said the state with the most at-risk youth was Louisiana and the state with the least at-risk youth was Massachusetts.

The study also shows that Kansas has the fourth-highest percentage of overweight and obese youth.

