Kansas City sees 10th highest increase in homicides during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE
FILE(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Mo., has been ranked as the city with the 10th highest increase in homicides during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says homicide rates have increased an average of 33% in the nation and it has released its latest report on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID. Kansas City has been ranked as the city with the 10th highest increase in homicides.

According to WalletHub, it compared 50 of the nation’s largest cities based on per capita homicides.

Source: WalletHub

The study shows that Kansas City, Mo., ranked second for highest homicide cases per capita in the second quarter of 2021, 50th for change in homicide cases per capita from quarter two of 2021 vs the same quarter in 2020 and 15th for change in homicide cases per capita for the second quarter of 2021 from the same quarter in 2019.

According to WalletHub, the cities with the highest increase in homicides during the pandemic are as follows:

  • New Orleans, La.
  • Cincinnati, Oh.
  • Baltimore, Md.
  • Philadelphia, Penn.
  • Detroit, Mich.
  • Milwaukee, Wis.
  • Louisville, Ken.
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Memphis, Tenn.
  • Kansas City, Mo.

WalletHub said the city with the lowest increase in homicides during the pandemic was Virginia Beach, Va.

According to WalletHub, Kansas City also ranked second for the highest homicides per capita for the second quarter of 2020. It said KC also ranked last for the lowest increase in homicides per capita from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2020.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

