Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases since Monday as Kansas continues to see an upward trend.

A couple of days last week had nearly 400 new cases a day. The percent positive rate for the first two weeks of July is above 7%. We’d been below three percent for a while.

The Kansas Hospital Association reports most hospitals are not seeing space issues, but you can see the number of patients is starting to tick back up.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan is one hospital making adjustments with delta variants being in the community and some employees.

As a precaution, they are re-implementing visitation restrictions this week.

President Bob Copple said they’ve had new COVID-19 cases among employees. They’re caring for seven COVID-positive patients in the hospital currently and report days when they could not transfer patients to Topeka, Kansas City or Wichita area hospitals because they did not have room.

“This goes back to the science of what’s going on here. By not having a population that has a higher vaccination rate, we’ve just opened the door up,” he said.

KDHE’s COVID-19 Summary website shows there are nearly 2,200 variant cases of concern in the state. 69 counties have at least one case of a variant. Last week, 95% of the variant cases were the delta variant --- Riley Co. has 26 cases of it.

The Riley County Health Department reported 78 positive tests last week, compared to 36 the week before.

Ascension Via Christi wrote in a statement, “Effective 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, patients in all areas of the hospital — except those who are suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19 — will be allowed one designated visitor daily. Ascension Via Christi continues to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks in order to protect all patients, visitors and our staff. Patients seeking care in the Emergency Room may have one person accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit. At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.”

“Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older. Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. Visitors should not wait at the nurses’ station or desk. Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.