Human remains found on Kansas City suburb property connected to missing Independence resident

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (WIBW) - Human remains found on a property in a Kansas City suburb have been connected to a missing persons case out of Independence, Mo.

According to reports from KCTV5, law enforcement officials are outside a home in Grain Valley, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, as they investigate human remains found.

KCTV5 said deputies with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Independence Police Department and agents with the FBI could be seen outside a home in the 4000 block of S. Buckner Tarsney Rd.

On Wednesday, July 14, John Syme with IPD said authorities were searching the property in connection with a missing persons case out of Independence. He said human remains were found on the property and that he could not specify which missing persons case the search was in connection with.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the missing person, but the family has already been contacted and are receiving updates from detectives,” a release from IPD said. “We are also in consultation with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and upon confirmation of the identity of the deceased person, this case will be referred to their office for homicide charges.”

