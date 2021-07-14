Advertisement

Highland Park High School student recognized by BOE for efforts to spread beauty

Highland Park senior Jaqui Ortega (standing at right) discusses her viral project at the state...
Highland Park senior Jaqui Ortega (standing at right) discusses her viral project at the state Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Highland Park High School senior is recognized for spreading positivity in her school.

The Kansas State Board of Education recognized Jaqui Ortega for promoting social and emotional growth in her peers.

Jaqui’s school project where she told members of the school community that they are beautiful went viral online.

She said she is proud to spread positivity and could not do it without the beautiful people in her school.

“It wasn’t all me it’s the school I think it’s time we show everyone who we’re really are and show what a great school we are,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim

Latest News

Frito-Lay union gains support from the Working Kansas Alliance
Ribbon cutting held for new mural at the Junction City Police Department
Ribbon cutting held for new mural at Junction City Police Department
The Kansas State Board of Education will invest $15 million in literacy over the next three...
Kansas State Board of Education invests $15 million in literacy
The Kansas State Board of Education will invest $15 million in literacy over the next three...
Kansas State Board of Education invests $15 million in literacy