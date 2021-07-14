Highland Park High School student recognized by BOE for efforts to spread beauty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Highland Park High School senior is recognized for spreading positivity in her school.

The Kansas State Board of Education recognized Jaqui Ortega for promoting social and emotional growth in her peers.

Jaqui’s school project where she told members of the school community that they are beautiful went viral online.

She said she is proud to spread positivity and could not do it without the beautiful people in her school.

“It wasn’t all me it’s the school I think it’s time we show everyone who we’re really are and show what a great school we are,” she said.

