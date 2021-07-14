Advertisement

Frito-Lay union gains support from the Working Kansas Alliance

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A labor advocacy group joined striking Frito-Lay workers on the 10th day on the picket line.

More than 40 members of the Working Kansas Alliance (WKA) said they wanted to show solidarity with the bakers union local 218.

The WKA is a partnership of union and nonunion groups -- they say the aim to protect the rights of working families.

They also donated food and water supplies to the strikers.

“I think it’s going to show support and show they’re not out here alone that they have people supporting them and the community’s supporting them it’s evident the community supports them from all the honking, all the support that’s been coming out,” said Matt Hall of the WKA

Frito-Lay and the union plan to meet for negotiation talks on Monday.

