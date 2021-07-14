Former JCHS athletic trainer convicted of one count

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Brandon Martino, a former athletic trainer at Junction City High School, has entered a no-contest plea in Geary County District Court and has been found guilty of one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Krista Blaisdell, County Attorney, confirmed that Martino entered the no-contest plea on Tuesday in District Court as part of a plea agreement. As part of that agreement other charges, including one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and two counts of Promoting Obscenity to Minors, were dismissed.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16th.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts reported earlier in July that they had indefinitely suspended the license of Brandon M. Martino. According to the order from the Board, a student patient under the age of 18 had received sexually explicit text messages from Martino, including a nude image of himself.

At the time of his arrest, USD 475 suspended Martino from all duties and responsibilities.

