Advertisement

Former JCHS athletic trainer convicted of one count

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's professional license.(Salina Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Brandon Martino, a former athletic trainer at Junction City High School, has entered a no-contest plea in Geary County District Court and has been found guilty of one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.  Krista Blaisdell, County Attorney, confirmed that Martino entered the no-contest plea on Tuesday in District Court as part of a  plea agreement. As part of that agreement other charges, including one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and two counts of Promoting Obscenity to Minors, were dismissed.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16th.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts reported earlier in July that they had indefinitely suspended the license of Brandon M. Martino.  According to the order from the Board, a student patient under the age of 18 had received sexually explicit text messages from Martino, including a nude image of himself.

At the time of his arrest, USD 475 suspended Martino from all duties and responsibilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

FILE
RCPD to host joint agency active violence training at Manhattan Catholic School
Fiesta Food sale begins four-day run on Wednesday
FILE
Riley Co. reports 102 new positive cases of COVID-19
FILE - (Source: WAVE 3 News)
KDA opens nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes