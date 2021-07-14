Advertisement

Fiesta Food Sale kicks off with large crowd on Wednesday

Beverly Thompson was among the first diners Wednesday as the Fiesta Food Sale began at Our Lady...
Beverly Thompson was among the first diners Wednesday as the Fiesta Food Sale began at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 N.E. Chandler in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mexican food lovers will find some their favorite dishes available the next four days at the Fiesta Food Sale at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 N.E. Chandler in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The Fiesta Food Sale is being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday inside the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center at the church.

In past years, the food sale was part of the church’s annual Fiesta Mexicana event, which had a variety of activities and attracted thousands of area residents.

While there was no carnival, no jalepeno-eating contest and no live musical performances as there had been in previous Fiesta Mexicanas, there were plenty of tacos, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas available as the food sale began late Wednesday morning.

A long line of people turned out Wednesday as the food sale began.

The menu includes tacos, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas for $2.50 each; taco salad for $6; and rice and beans for $1 each.

Dine-in and carryout options are available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

FILE - (Source: WAVE 3 News)
KDA opens nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes
FILE - The Commission on Racial Equity and Justice met for the first time on Thursday afternoon...
Commission on Racial Equity, Justice releases 51 new recommendations to improve racial equity in Kansas
Topeka Metro
Sen. Marshall works to repeal public transportation mask mandates
VA GI Suite
GI Suite Clip