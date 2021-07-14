Fiesta Food Sale kicks off with large crowd on Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mexican food lovers will find some their favorite dishes available the next four days at the Fiesta Food Sale at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 N.E. Chandler in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The Fiesta Food Sale is being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday inside the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center at the church.

In past years, the food sale was part of the church’s annual Fiesta Mexicana event, which had a variety of activities and attracted thousands of area residents.

While there was no carnival, no jalepeno-eating contest and no live musical performances as there had been in previous Fiesta Mexicanas, there were plenty of tacos, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas available as the food sale began late Wednesday morning.

A long line of people turned out Wednesday as the food sale began.

The menu includes tacos, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas for $2.50 each; taco salad for $6; and rice and beans for $1 each.

Dine-in and carryout options are available.

