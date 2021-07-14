Advertisement

FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim

John Doe 44
John Doe 44(FBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI is looking for information about a man that could have information about a child sexual assault victim.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help to find identifying information about an unknown male that could have crucial information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. It said pictures and informational posters of the person known as John Doe 44 can be found on its website.

According to the FBI, an initial video of the man shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021. It said the EXIF data embedded in the video indicates the files were produced before November 2018.

The FBI said John Doe 44 is a white man with light brown hair who speaks English, between the ages of 30 and 40, and could be wearing a navy blue t-shirt. It said due to the age of the images, the man could look different now.

According to the FBI, John Doe 44 is being sought as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

Those with information should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or a tip can be left online by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office takes supply donations for area schools
Michael Gene Moore, 51, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
FILE
Pre-COVID smoking, exercise habits of Kansans could contribute to chronic diseases
Wichita Police Department badge
Police probing 4 overdose deaths in Wichita since July 5