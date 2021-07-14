FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI is looking for information about a man that could have information about a child sexual assault victim.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help to find identifying information about an unknown male that could have crucial information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. It said pictures and informational posters of the person known as John Doe 44 can be found on its website.

According to the FBI, an initial video of the man shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021. It said the EXIF data embedded in the video indicates the files were produced before November 2018.

The FBI said John Doe 44 is a white man with light brown hair who speaks English, between the ages of 30 and 40, and could be wearing a navy blue t-shirt. It said due to the age of the images, the man could look different now.

According to the FBI, John Doe 44 is being sought as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

Those with information should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or a tip can be left online by clicking HERE.

