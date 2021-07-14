Commission on Racial Equity, Justice releases 51 new recommendations to improve racial equity in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released 51 new recommendations to improve racial equity in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released its second report, which recommends ways Kansas can improve racial equity around Social Determinants of Health and focuses on economic systems, education access and healthcare.

“This Commission has again developed a thoughtful and well-researched report, full of recommendations that the state and local governments can take up and implement both short-term and long-term,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to advancing equity and justice for all Kansans. By working together to pursue these policies, we can improve the health of all Kansas communities.”

In June of 2020, Gov. Kelly said she signed Executive Order No. 20-48, which established the Commission. She said it has been tasked with studying issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas. She said it began its work focused on law enforcement and policing, releasing a report in December 2020 with over 60 recommendations to improve racial equity and justice at different levels of government.

According to Gov. Kelly, she appointed a diverse group of professionals from law enforcement, academia, public education, public health, local government, the justice system and more to spearhead the Commission’s work. Since its first report, she said the Commission has met with dozens of stakeholders and relevant professionals throughout the state and collected input for recommendations for improving equity in economic systems, education and healthcare in Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said the Commission is led by co-chairs Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Shannon Portillo, who held bi-weekly meetings with presentations from guest speakers for six months.

“We are grateful to Kansas and national experts and community members who shared their research and passion with the Commission,” said the co-chairs. “This report represents the beginning of our work on the Social Determinants of Health, and the Commission is eager to continue engaging Kansans and exploring issues of racial equity and justice in the state.”

Last week, Gov. Kelly said the Commission submitted a report with 51 recommendations on ways that state agencies, the legislature and local governments can take action to improve racial equity surrounding healthcare, economics and education in the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, the recommendations address topics that include teacher diversity, tax policy, early childhood education and maternal and child health.

Gov. Kelly said the Commission will continue to meet throughout 2021 to analyze racial equity and justice in the context of various systems in the state, like mental health, education, housing and lending practices.

To read the Commission’s July report, click HERE.

