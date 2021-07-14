Advertisement

Capper Foundation celebrates founder’s 156th birthday

Arthur Capper at one of his infamous birthday parties.
Arthur Capper at one of his infamous birthday parties.(Capper Foundation)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s not every day you attend a birthday party for someone who isn’t even there, but that’s exactly what happened at Capper Foundation on Wednesday.

The Foundation held its annual birthday celebration for its founder, Arthur Capper, who would have been 156. Capper not only founded the Capper Foundation, but he also owned several media publications including what would become the Topeka Capital-Journal and WIBW Radio.

Capper was also active in politics, serving two terms as Kansas Governor and five terms in the US Senate. “Arthur Capper was a philanthropist, a statesman, an entrepreneur... he was an amazing man who really launched agriculture across the United States, and then also as an advocate for disability,” said Capper Foundation’s Vice President of Development and Marketing, Edie Smith. “He used all of his media platforms to help with that, so he was very instrumental in a lot of change in our communities, and nationally too,”

Sam’s Club, Reser’s, and Sheridan’s provided refreshments for the celebration.

