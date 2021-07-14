Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office takes supply donations for area schools

FILE
FILE(WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations of school supplies for area students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it will host an Office School Supply Drive to help kids in the community be successful during the upcoming school year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, residents can drop off school supply donations of all kinds in the Sheriff’s Office lobby at 709 Utah St., Hiawatha, until Aug. 13. It said the lobby is always open to take donations.

The Sheriff’s Office said all supplies will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha. It said it will take cash donations, which will be used to buy additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Family of sick kids looks for answers after visiting Tanganyika Splash Park.
KDHE finds additional Shigella case linked to Tanganyika Splash Park
FILE - Dillons in Westloop in Manhattan
Kansans have second-most affordable grocery bill in the nation
Michael Gene Moore, 51, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop