Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office takes supply donations for area schools

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations of school supplies for area students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it will host an Office School Supply Drive to help kids in the community be successful during the upcoming school year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, residents can drop off school supply donations of all kinds in the Sheriff’s Office lobby at 709 Utah St., Hiawatha, until Aug. 13. It said the lobby is always open to take donations.

The Sheriff’s Office said all supplies will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha. It said it will take cash donations, which will be used to buy additional supplies.

