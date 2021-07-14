Boys and Girls Club of Topeka ‘Stuffs the Bus’ for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka invited people to ‘Stuff the Bus’ Tuesday.

The bus stopped Tuesday morning at the Law Enforcement Center. People dropped off paper, pens, pencils, colored pencils and projection screens. BGCT also picked up donations at the Mars plant.

The project is in its sixth year. Over the first five, it’s brought in more than $70,000 in supplies and monetary donations. The annual drive is local partners, coming together to get kids materials for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve got great contacts like the TPD and Sheriff’s Office and so many other organizations in Topeka that get behind this,” SE2 Director Pat Colley said. “The amount of money we’ve raised to date definitely exceeds my expectations and keep seeing it go.”

The drive culminates Wednesday with a presentation from the Junior League. If you missed the drive, you can find their wish list here.

