Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Topeka ‘Stuffs the Bus’ for students

The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held their annual Stuff the Bus event
The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held their annual Stuff the Bus event(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka invited people to ‘Stuff the Bus’ Tuesday.

The bus stopped Tuesday morning at the Law Enforcement Center. People dropped off paper, pens, pencils, colored pencils and projection screens. BGCT also picked up donations at the Mars plant.

The project is in its sixth year. Over the first five, it’s brought in more than $70,000 in supplies and monetary donations. The annual drive is local partners, coming together to get kids materials for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve got great contacts like the TPD and Sheriff’s Office and so many other organizations in Topeka that get behind this,” SE2 Director Pat Colley said. “The amount of money we’ve raised to date definitely exceeds my expectations and keep seeing it go.”

The drive culminates Wednesday with a presentation from the Junior League. If you missed the drive, you can find their wish list here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
The Polk-Quincy Viaduct secured $234 million in funding from the state's Ike Program
KDOT welcoming public input for Polk-Quincy viaduct project
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
KSU’s Jordan Wicks ready to pitch in the Windy City
The Kansas State Board of Education holds its monthly meeting July 13, 2021.
KS Education Commissioner emphasizes K-12 standards do not include Critical Race Theory