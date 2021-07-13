Wichita State to charge fees for seniors who audit courses

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University plans this fall to stop allowing Kansas residents 60 and older to audit its courses for free.

The university sent a letter this month to people who’ve previously audited its classes to notify them of the fees, The Wichita Eagle reports. Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Shirley Lefever said the new fees will help cover instructional costs.

The new fees range from $7.75 a credit hour for liberal arts courses to $68 a credit hour for business courses. Most courses are three credit hours.

The move comes after the Kansas Board of Regents in June approved the university’s proposal to keep its tuition flat during the upcoming school year.

Donna Perline is currently auditing a water fitness class and plans to audit another course on the Holocaust in film this August. She said she hopes the new charges don’t discourage seniors from auditing classes.

The university still plans to offer free four-week classes specifically for people 60 and older if they enroll by Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.