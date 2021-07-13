Advertisement

Wichita State to charge fees for seniors who audit courses

Wichita State University
Wichita State University
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University plans this fall to stop allowing Kansas residents 60 and older to audit its courses for free.

The university sent a letter this month to people who’ve previously audited its classes to notify them of the fees, The Wichita Eagle reports. Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Shirley Lefever said the new fees will help cover instructional costs.

The new fees range from $7.75 a credit hour for liberal arts courses to $68 a credit hour for business courses. Most courses are three credit hours.

The move comes after the Kansas Board of Regents in June approved the university’s proposal to keep its tuition flat during the upcoming school year.

Donna Perline is currently auditing a water fitness class and plans to audit another course on the Holocaust in film this August. She said she hopes the new charges don’t discourage seniors from auditing classes.

The university still plans to offer free four-week classes specifically for people 60 and older if they enroll by Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

Latest News

Junction City High School
JCHS to start 2021-22 school year late
FILE
KC plant dumped untreated wastewater into Blue River
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
Sgt. Jayme Green teaches teens to change their oil at the TPD Topeka Boys and Girl Club Teen...
Salute Our Heroes: TPD’s School Resource Officers teach teens life skills during summer partnership