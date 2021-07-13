VA Eastern Kansas unveils new GI Suite

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center was proud to unveil its new GI suite on Tuesday.

The suite includes two procedure rooms with brand-new equipment, which will be used to conduct surgeries and screenings like colonoscopies and endoscopies.

Before the suite, patients, doctors, and nurses had to walk back and forth down the hall between check-in, the dressing room, surgery and recovery. Now, says Nurse Susan Gunnerson, everything is centrally located, which makes things a lot easier, “a lot more timely”, and “a lot more private.”

The VA says gastrointestinal-related issues are one of the most common reasons patients come in. The hospital can see up to eight GI patients visit each day.

