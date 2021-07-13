Advertisement

VA Eastern Kansas unveils new GI Suite

Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center was proud to unveil its new GI suite on Tuesday.
Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center was proud to unveil its new GI suite on Tuesday.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center was proud to unveil its new GI suite on Tuesday.

The suite includes two procedure rooms with brand-new equipment, which will be used to conduct surgeries and screenings like colonoscopies and endoscopies.

Before the suite, patients, doctors, and nurses had to walk back and forth down the hall between check-in, the dressing room, surgery and recovery. Now, says Nurse Susan Gunnerson, everything is centrally located, which makes things a lot easier, “a lot more timely”, and “a lot more private.”

The VA says gastrointestinal-related issues are one of the most common reasons patients come in. The hospital can see up to eight GI patients visit each day.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka

Latest News

(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi in Mahattan tightens vistor policy
Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.
K-State season ticket holders invited to tour new $50 million Shamrock Zone
The flood of 1951 affected much of North Topeka.
WIBW Video Vault: Massive 1951 flood leaves North Topeka underwater
FILE
New bipartisan cybersecurity task force to improve state’s defense against cyberattacks