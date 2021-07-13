Two more Wildcats hear their names called in 2021 MLB Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more Wildcats heard their names called on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The New York Mets selected right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour in the sixth round (No. 172).

The Colorado Rockies followed to take outfielder Zach Kokoska in the 10th round (No. 290).

Seymour and Kokoska’s selections come one day after Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks became the first player in program history to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. The Cubs picked him 21st overall Sunday.

This mark the first time K-State has had three players taken in the first 10 rounds since 2011.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.