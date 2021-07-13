Tuesday forecast: Heating back up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple cool days, the summer heat returns today and tomorrow with 90s for temperatures and heat indices 3-5° above the temperatures meaning heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100° both days.

A cold front pushes through Wednesday night bringing a chance for scattered showers/storms and this weather pattern of on and off showers/storms will continue through the weekend. There does remain some uncertainty on specific details but the way it looks now, there is a higher chance for rain to affect your outdoor plans on Thursday and Friday with drier conditions this weekend. The overall severe weather threat is low however there may be localized flooding in some areas.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny with a few clouds developing in the afternoon. Most models keep it sunny however one of the short term models has an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. Filtered sunshine could also be a factor which would be smoke from the wildfires in the west. Shouldn’t have an effect on temperatures and highs will be in the low 90s along and east of HWY 75 and more in the mid to possibly upper 90s out west. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. There is a very small chance of sprinkles in some areas but it won’t amount to anything more than 0.02″. The cloud cover MIGHT keep temperatures cooler but as of now, most spots will be in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 98-102 for the hottest day of the week. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Better chance for measurable rain especially after midnight Wednesday night with on and off showers/storms the rest of the week. Highs cool back down in the mid-upper 80s (cooler if rain lingers longer). While the temperatures may cool down after tomorrow, the humidity will stay high which will keep temperatures consistent especially at night with lows in the mid-upper 60s which is where the dewpoint temperatures will remain.

Uncertainty exists on the rain chance this weekend. For example one of the models had a very good chance for heavy rain on Sunday from yesterday’s model run however today it’s completely dry so keep checking back daily on updates on our rain chances.

Taking Action:

As temperatures heat back up today and tomorrow, make sure you’re staying hydrated and following all heat safety guidelines to stay safe.

With on and off showers/storms Thursday through Sunday, keep checking back daily for updates on how that will affect your outdoor plans. As of now Thursday and Friday have the better chance of rain through the day but no guarantees so don’t cancel outdoor plans but have a Plan B and be ready to alter plans as we get closer to each day.

Hail/wind threat with any storms in the Thursday into Thursday night time frame (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

