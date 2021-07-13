Advertisement

Topeka woman faces drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop

Gretchen Cabrera, 42, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Gretchen Ranae Cabrera, 42, was arrested Saturday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff, Tim Morse, said a deputy pulled a vehicle over near 150th and Q4 Road. Cabrera was a passenger inside.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

