Topeka Fire trains to fight fires at new Walmart Distribution warehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is preparing to fight possible fires at the new Walmart Distribution warehouse.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that for the past few days, crews have been touring the new Walmart Distribution Warehouse in order to prepare to fight possible fires there.

TFD said fighting a fire in a commercial building is hard. It said it is even harder when that building is over 40 acres with almost 3 million square feet.

According to TFD, preplans such as this are necessary for crews to understand the hazards of the buildings in their alarm territory.

