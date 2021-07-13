Advertisement

Topeka Fire trains to fight fires at new Walmart Distribution warehouse

Topeka Fire Department prepares to fight possible fires at Walmart Distribution warehouse on...
Topeka Fire Department prepares to fight possible fires at Walmart Distribution warehouse on July 13, 2021.(TFD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is preparing to fight possible fires at the new Walmart Distribution warehouse.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that for the past few days, crews have been touring the new Walmart Distribution Warehouse in order to prepare to fight possible fires there.

TFD said fighting a fire in a commercial building is hard. It said it is even harder when that building is over 40 acres with almost 3 million square feet.

According to TFD, preplans such as this are necessary for crews to understand the hazards of the buildings in their alarm territory.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Shawnee Co. Sheriff warns of SSA scams
FILE - Generic cows (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for owner of lost cow
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi in Mahattan tightens vistor policy
Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center was proud to unveil its new GI suite on Tuesday.
VA Eastern Kansas unveils new GI Suite