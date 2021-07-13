Teens are putting their faith into action by helping families fix up their homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Teenagers from the Kansas City archdiocese are putting faith into action, helping families clean and fix up their homes.

Prayer and Action is a summer mission trip program for private Catholic high school students.

The one-week summer program allows students to receive service hours and develop a relationship through community work..

“It’s really nice to do something for somebody that isn’t able to and seeing how we impact their lives is really awesome,” Prayer and Action staff member, Eileen Benne said.

About 30 catholic high school students are cleaning up neighborhoods around the Topeka area.

“They are incoming freshman through outgoing seniors in high school,” Prayer and Action Team Leader, Alex Rickert said. “A lot of them get interested whether it’s through having to do service hours for their private Catholic schools, or they’ve heard about it from some of their friends, or youth groups and so then they just start doing it becomes one of the summer camps that they do during the summer.”

Their summer Prayer and Action mission program starts each morning with prayer and mass at Most Pure Heart of Mary, then they take action.

“So, these weeks are meant to be sort of like a local mission trip and so we asked the teams don’t bring their phones, so they stay off them,” Rickert explained. “It’s just an opportunity for them to encounter each other and encounter the homeowners that they’re serving.”

“I’d say it’s really fun because you can always meet new people not just from your parish, but with other parishes,” a senior high school student, Mikey Hanson said. “Last year I met some friends and then I ended up still talking to them today.”

One staff member started as a student participant. Now she’s found a new mission.

“Being a staff member has definitely, I was worried because I was afraid that it would change my view of Prayer and Action and hasn’t at all,” Benne emphasized. “If anything it’s made it so much greater, I really appreciate my staff and learning and growing with them and they strive to be good people and they help me to strive to be a better person also.”

They say helping others impacts them personally too.

“You know you’re helping out the community and you’re helping out like the less fortunate and it’s just making their house pretty, and making it I’ll look it all look good,” Hanson said.

“As Catholics, we believe that God is out there and that he’s personal and that he wants a relationship with us,” Rickert added. “So our primary goal this week is to help the team grow in relationship with God through serving others and then also from that and loving God to also love their neighbor and encounter their neighbor in that way.”

If you would like more information about the Prayer and Action program, click here.

