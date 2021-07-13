Teen injured late Monday in crash during police chase in Doniphan County

TROY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed and rolled during a police chase late Monday in Doniphan County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday on US-36 highway, a mile east of Troy.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Altima was headed west on US-36 as it was being pursued by Wathena police.

The patrol said the Nissan’s driver lost control of the car on a curve and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Justin L. Fountain Jr., 18, of Olathe, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Fountain was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Mo., for treatment of his injuries.

The patrol said Fountain, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details, including the circumstances leading to the chase, weren’t immediately available.

