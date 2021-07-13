Advertisement

Teen injured late Monday in crash during police chase in Doniphan County

An Olathe teen suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed and rolled during...
An Olathe teen suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed and rolled during a police chase late Monday in Doniphan County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed and rolled during a police chase late Monday in Doniphan County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday on US-36 highway, a mile east of Troy.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Altima was headed west on US-36 as it was being pursued by Wathena police.

The patrol said the Nissan’s driver lost control of the car on a curve and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Justin L. Fountain Jr., 18, of Olathe, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Fountain was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Mo., for treatment of his injuries.

The patrol said Fountain, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details, including the circumstances leading to the chase, weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Special Olympic Athlete Luke Gerhardt won a Silver Medal in the Sunflower State Games as a...
Special Olympic athlete wins silver medal at Sunflower State Games
Special Olympic athlete wins silver medal at Sunflower State Games
Seaman School Board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan
Seaman School Board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan