Summer camp blasts students into space

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - 3, 2, 1…Blastoff…more than 20 middle schoolers in Junction City are spending two weeks learning about rockets at the summer magnet program…

Students in junction city are having a blast at a special summer camp.

“Our teachers have designed some really cool fun interactive lessons.” H.D. Karns building, principal, Nicole Perez says.

Geary county schools’ summer magnet program targets students who will be in seventh and eighth grades this fall. They’re learning all about rockets, and the history of space travel.

“The goal is for students to build their own individual rockets using what they’re learning in the different groups that they’re rotating through learning about the history of rockets learning about flight patterns and…and weather.” H.D Karns Reading Intervention Teacher Gina Wagers says.

Students tested the flight of paper rockets, determining changes they need to make to the design to get the rockets to fly farther.

“That was really fun for a lot of them to get to see and experience maybe some of them for the first time.” Wagers says.

Students also are studying the character traits of the women featured in the ‘Hidden Figures’ book, who had a huge impact on many space missions.

The Summer Program continues through Friday, July 23rd, when students will launch the model rockets, they designed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.