Special Olympic athlete wins silver medal at Sunflower State Games

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - He came.

“I feel like I was on my game.” Luke Gerhardt, a Special Olympic power lifter, said.

He saw.

“I kind of wanted to just jump up and down for him in that moment.” Laura Hodgson, Luke’s power lifting coach, said.

He conquered.

“I feel like I was ready,” Gerhardt said. “I know what I needed to do. I feel like my game is go in, just get it done.”

Luke Gerhardt, a Special Olympic athlete, competed in the Sunflower State Games.

“I was more nervous than Luke was and probably more nervous than if I was actually lifting.” Hodgson said.

“It takes a lot of courage and it takes a lot of work to get there.” Gerhardt said.

“We spent so much time working in the gym and all I wanted to do is see him succeed and have a great meet,” Hodgson said. “I knew he would do great.”

“I was like you know what? Let’s go.” Gerhardt said.

Across three different lifts, bench press, dead lift, and squat, he put up a total of 660 pounds. That was good for a silver medal.

“It means a lot to me,” Gerhardt said. “I worked so hard at it.”

“To see him have a successful meet was just awesome,” Hodgson said. “And then to see him be able to take home a medal just as a symbol of his hard work was the best part. You know he has something to hang on his wall to remember it by.”

He’s bringing home more than just a medal. Luke’s performance inspires others.

“Yeah. I think he’s a great example for all of us to just go after what you want and not let intimidating things hold you back.” Hodgson said.

“If you want to keep working harder and see what you want to do in life, you’ve just got to go out there and just be your own,” Gerhardt said. “Just go out there and make sure you get it done.”

