Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for owner of lost cow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a lost cow.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, its Animal Control Unit found a lost cow in the northeast part of the county.

If you are missing a cow, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact ACO Colt Wikle at 785-251-2200 to reclaim it.

