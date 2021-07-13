Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for owner of lost cow

FILE - Generic cows (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
FILE - Generic cows (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)(Lisa Rathke | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a lost cow.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, its Animal Control Unit found a lost cow in the northeast part of the county.

If you are missing a cow, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact ACO Colt Wikle at 785-251-2200 to reclaim it.

