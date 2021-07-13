Shawnee Co. Sheriff warns of SSA scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scams where the scammer claims to be from the Social Security Administration.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says residents should be on the lookout for fake calls, texts and emails that claim to be from the Social Security Administration or SSA.

According to the Sheriffs’ Office, scammers pretend to be government employees and could threaten residents and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action. It said to not be fooled.

The Sheriff’s Office said the SSA will never do the following:

Threaten you.

Suspend your Social Security number.

Demand an immediate payment from you.

Require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer.

Ask for gift card numbers over the phone or to wire or mail cash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the SSA can call, email or text about programs and services, but will never ask for a return call to an unknown number. It said the SSA will only send emails or text messages if a resident has opted in to receive them and only in certain situations.

