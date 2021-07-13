Advertisement

Shawnee Co. bringing vaccine to residents, taking requests for clinics

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. is looking to boost COVID-19 vaccinations with a new tool to help bring the vaccine to you.

You can now request a vaccine clinic by filling out a survey, indicating the type of setting, and whether it’s a public, private, or work space. The health department would have all three COVID-19 vaccines available. They say it’s another way to make sure everyone has the chance to get a shot.

“We’ve been looking for ways to increase access to vaccines obviously it’s part of what we do day to day as part of our operations,” Derik Flerlage, SCHD Infectious Disease Division Manager, said.

Filling out a survey does not guarantee a clinic. You can find a link to register on our ‘find a vaccine’ page.

The CDC shows 53.3 percent of Shawnee Co. residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

