Advertisement

Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans

FILE - Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
FILE - Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an oversight hearing after the SBA failed to send funding to struggling Kansas businesses.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter on Tuesday to Senate Committee on Small Business Chairman Ben Cardin (Md.) and Ranking Member Rand Paul (Ken.) to request an oversight of the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Program. He said the program has failed to provide timely relief to struggling small businesses throughout Kansas.

“When Congress passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020, more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues were included in the form of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Through SVOG, eligible entities could qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with a maximum award amount of $10 million available,” read the letter. “This was welcome news to many theaters, music halls, museums and other live venue operators whose businesses were devastated by forced closures, stay-at-home orders, and other regulations meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Despite Congress providing these much-needed funds in December to SBA, the agency has struggled to quickly implement the program and disburse this emergency relief… We respectfully request that the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship hold a hearing on the SVOG program so that we can better understand how the Administration is working to address ongoing issues, manage constituent communications, and expeditiously disburse this--much-needed assistance to hurting small businesses.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

KC to include all-gender restrooms in city-owned facilities
FILE
Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states
FILE
Eskridge plan to recover February severe weather costs approved by KCC
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by Kansas State...
KSU’s Montavious Murphy enters the transfer portal