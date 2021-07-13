Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an oversight hearing after the SBA failed to send funding to struggling Kansas businesses.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter on Tuesday to Senate Committee on Small Business Chairman Ben Cardin (Md.) and Ranking Member Rand Paul (Ken.) to request an oversight of the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Program. He said the program has failed to provide timely relief to struggling small businesses throughout Kansas.

“When Congress passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020, more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues were included in the form of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Through SVOG, eligible entities could qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with a maximum award amount of $10 million available,” read the letter. “This was welcome news to many theaters, music halls, museums and other live venue operators whose businesses were devastated by forced closures, stay-at-home orders, and other regulations meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Despite Congress providing these much-needed funds in December to SBA, the agency has struggled to quickly implement the program and disburse this emergency relief… We respectfully request that the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship hold a hearing on the SVOG program so that we can better understand how the Administration is working to address ongoing issues, manage constituent communications, and expeditiously disburse this--much-needed assistance to hurting small businesses.”

