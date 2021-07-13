Seaman School Board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman District School Board laid out what classrooms will look like when students return next month.

USD 345 unanimously approved a re-open plan that’s in-line with recommendations from the CDC and county health officials.

They say it’s all subject to change depending on the virus.

“I want kids in school, I want them as safe as possible and we’ve just been dealt such a crummy hand with the challenge of COVID,” said board member, James Adams. “I want to work together collaboratively with our teachers, our parents, and our health experts and put together a plan that makes sense for everybody.”

The district’s plan includes easing some restrictions, masks will be optional and they’ll no longer monitor physical distancing.

The district will continue contact tracing, diagnostic and screening testing, and providing vaccinations to school communities.

“We try to align with the CDC and more so the local guidelines just because it is more regionally close to us and right now we’ve got a pretty good idea for how we want to start school with our mitigation in place.”

The district also will continue to follow sanitation protocols and schools will continue regular hand washing breaks, with hand sanitizer available throughout their buildings.

Depending on the situation with the virus, any of these plans could change.

“Its a moment in time plan, its current as of today and as we learned last year things change rapidly so if needed we’ll make changes along the way but for now I think we have a pretty good plan to start school.”

