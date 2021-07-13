Advertisement

Salvy hits 28 HRs in 2021 Derby, knocked out in first round

American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, hits during the first round of the...
American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)(Gabriel Christus | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER, Co. (WIBW) - Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez hit 28 home runs — including his last seven-straight — in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby, but it wasn’t enough to carry him to the semifinals.

Perez averaged 446 feet per homer in his first-ever Derby appearance.

The 2015 World Series MVP was matched with Mets first baseman and 2019 Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso, who set a new first round record Monday.

Alonso hit 35 home runs, topping the previous record of 29. It also marks the third-highest total for any round of the Derby.

Perez’s 28 first round home runs are the most ever by a catcher in a Home Run Derby.

