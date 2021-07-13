Salvy hits 28 HRs in 2021 Derby, knocked out in first round

DENVER, Co. (WIBW) - Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez hit 28 home runs — including his last seven-straight — in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby, but it wasn’t enough to carry him to the semifinals.

Perez averaged 446 feet per homer in his first-ever Derby appearance.

The 2015 World Series MVP was matched with Mets first baseman and 2019 Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso, who set a new first round record Monday.

Alonso hit 35 home runs, topping the previous record of 29. It also marks the third-highest total for any round of the Derby.

Perez’s 28 first round home runs are the most ever by a catcher in a Home Run Derby.

