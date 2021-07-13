Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: TPD’s School Resource Officers teach teens life skills during summer partnership

Sgt. Jayme Green shows teens how to change the oil of a car.
Sgt. Jayme Green shows teens how to change the oil of a car.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center are spending their summer learning life skills from school resource officers in the Topeka Police Department.

It’s the second year of the partnership.

Sgt. Jayme Green designed the agenda for the program.

“I had about two months this time to plan five to six weeks focus primarily on the Teen Center kids,” he said.

“We were able to come up with this kind of mentorship partnership program between the school resource officers for TPD and the Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center.”

The teens are taught skills they can use in everyday life from performing an oil change to financial literacy and CPR.

Green said it gives kids the opportunity to see law enforcement in a new way.

“It gave us a chance to kind of step outside the basic role and show them another side of the police officers,” he said.

“We have seen we watched major changes an attitude and outlook for a lot of these kids and for a lot of our officers.”

As a bonus, Green said officers are also learning a lot about young people.

“It’s fun, it’s great, I get to know these kids, I get to know these kids better, I get to show them things I like to do like fishing, hiking,” he said.

“I get to show them things I don’t necessarily like to do balancing a checkbook and changing my oil and teach them how to do things and show them that that’s a part of life and that’s a rewarding experience in itself.”

He said he can already feel the impact of the program.

“I’m never gonna forget some of these kids and another they’re never going to forget some of these officers,” he said.

“That’s a really cool opportunity for the police department to be seen as more of a mentorship role more of a friend and companion mentor more than just a cop.”

Green hopes the kids gain more than life skills.

“I hope that they are getting to know us in a way that we can be there for them if they’re going through something at school if they’re going to something during summer outside of school and feel comfortable with us, in general, to approach us to help them take away some of the hesitancy kids have in approaching us.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night

Latest News

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet #1 Buick GMC Cadillac car show. (July 10, 2021)
Corvettes and GM filled Ed Bozarth Chevrolet for their car show
Local law enforcement continue community relation discussions
Be SMART Topeka partnered with USD 501 to hand out gun locks.
Local volunteers urging gun owners to Be SMART
"Together Strong" board in the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus ER.
Salute Our Heroes: ER staff come closer together during COVID year