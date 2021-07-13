Advertisement

Safe Streets offers VIP Bus pass for National Night Out

FILE - National Night Out 2015
FILE - National Night Out 2015(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets is offering a VIP Bus pass for National Night Out on Aug. 7.

Safe Streets says it is offering a special VIP Pass for National Night Out on Saturday, Aug. 7. It said the pass gives riders an exclusive all-access pass to Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s event.

According to Safe Streets, riders should join it for kick-off at 4:30 p.m. at the Topeka Police Department, 320 S. Kansas Ave. It said the bus will leave at 5 p.m.

Safe Streets said the first 35 pass holders to reserve spots will also get taken on a special tour of five neighborhood events courtesy of Cortez Transportation.

To register for a VIP spot, contact Judy with Safe Streets at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@safestreets.org.

