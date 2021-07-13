Registration deadline arrives for voting in the USD 383 BOE primary election

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day to register to vote in the Manhattan / Ogden USD 383 Board of Education primary election is Tuesday. The election is on Aug. 3rd.

There are currently nine candidates in the race and that number will be pared down to six for the general election Nov. 2.

According to the Riley County Clerk’s Office, mail ballots and in-person voting begins Wednesday, July 14th.

