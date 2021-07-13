Advertisement

Registering for the Primary Elections available until Tuesday at midnight

Shawnee County Election Office holds advance voting before Election Day. (July 28, 2020)
Shawnee County Election Office holds advance voting before Election Day. (July 28, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There may be more excitement for presidential, congressional, or governor races, but the decisions that affect people’s daily lives are based on the elections from this summer and November.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said they are acting in an advisory role for the county elections offices across the state for the primaries. He’s encouraging anyone over the age of 18 to get out and register.

“Those school boards were the ones that took away sports, they’re the ones that decided whether or not you wear a mask in class they decide so much. Your municipalities, they’re the ones that fund your police, they’re the ones that fund the fire department and also make sure your roads are up to par and also making sure, snow removal, basic services of city government,” he said. “That’s the stuff that affects your daily life and if you’re not voting in it -- you’re giving your proxy to somebody else.”

In-person registration ended Tuesday at 5 p.m., but you have until midnight tonight to do so online.

Here in Topeka -- the Mayor, the City Council District 3 seat, and a USD 345 district position will be on the ballot.

Shawnee County Elections Commissioner Andrew Howell also recognizes the power voters have in these local elections.

“These are the people that make decisions about your local tax rates, what your streets look like, what kind of business incentives you bring to town, those kinds of questions so it’s very important. It’s very relevant to local voters to actually have that opportunity to make sure their voice gets heard,” he said.

To register online, click here.

