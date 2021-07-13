Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for info on church burglar

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the burglary and theft of a rural Wamego church.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, it responded to the Laclede Baptist Church at 11920 Onaga Rd. in rural Wamego, with reports of burglary and theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglary and theft happened between 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. It said an unknown person or group entered the church and stole electronic equipment. It said the total loss is over $1,000.

Anyone with information related to the crime should call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.