Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for info on church burglar

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the burglary and theft of a rural Wamego church.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, it responded to the Laclede Baptist Church at 11920 Onaga Rd. in rural Wamego, with reports of burglary and theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglary and theft happened between 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. It said an unknown person or group entered the church and stole electronic equipment. It said the total loss is over $1,000.

Anyone with information related to the crime should call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by Kansas State...
KSU’s Montavious Murphy enters the transfer portal
FILE
Boil Water advisory issued for Centralia
FILE
12 Kansas schools to join Apollo III cohort
Large number of volunteers helps with Harvesters food distribution
More than 200 vehicles came through the Harvesters food distribution event Tuesday morning in...
Big volunteer crowd turns out to help Harvesters food distribution in south Topeka