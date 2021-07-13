Police Union, City of Topeka remain impasse, contract negotiations start Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s police union says it’s made concessions as they prepare for mediation with the city.

Contract negotiations between Topeka’s police union and the city of Topeka have remained at an impasse for more than a month.

Topeka’s Fraternal Order of Police Chief Union Steward says their main areas of concern are retention, recruitment, and increasing wages.

“It’s definitely a challenge for recruiting and hiring in policing right now,” Matt Blassingame said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 and the City of Topeka plans to meet with a mediator Wednesday, hoping to break their contract impasse.

“The last time that we negotiate about three years ago, we did go to the impasse at that contract as well and then went to mediation so we’re we have the mediation process that begins this week,” Blassingame explained.

Matt Blassingame with Topeka’s police union says they’re concerned with the city’s ability to recruit and retain officers. They believe a competitive wage package would help.

“In most of the areas the wage scale were below average and we’re just trying to make sure that we can maintain competitive, we’re not asking for the world,” Blassingame emphasized.

“We just want to remain competitive with the other agencies out there and what we compare with are the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officer, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, Wichita, the Johnson County area agencies, Lawrence, Olathe, those areas that are in our geographic area that we’re pooling from that same applicant pool,” he added.

Blassingame says any slow-downs in the recruitment process put a strain on officers on the streets.

“So if we’re 27 officers short that means were 27 officers that are short responding to police calls, responding to calls for service,” he said.

“Some of those calls that we have out there it takes a long time for the time it takes someone to call dispatch until the time that we get there,” Blassingame said. “With policing there’s so much training that goes into it by the time you start the academy, go through the academy, and then go through the field training program it takes about a year for that person to reach the street and be out on their own.”

City manager Brent Trout told 13 NEWS in an interview last week that the city is willing to offer what it can, “we’re trying to find what we feel is a fair rate for reimbursement and offer pay for them.”

“What the city can afford, the expenses that we have are continually going up and so we have to look at that and balance whether or not what type of increase in salary can we afford,” Trout added.

The mediation session with the police union and the city of Topeka is 10 AM on Wednesday and is a closed session.

The city of Topeka also is at an impasse with its firefighters - they’re set to meet on August 9th.

