Advertisement

Police Union, City of Topeka remain impasse, contract negotiations start Wednesday

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s police union says it’s made concessions as they prepare for mediation with the city.

Contract negotiations between Topeka’s police union and the city of Topeka have remained at an impasse for more than a month.

Topeka’s Fraternal Order of Police Chief Union Steward says their main areas of concern are retention, recruitment, and increasing wages.

“It’s definitely a challenge for recruiting and hiring in policing right now,” Matt Blassingame said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 and the City of Topeka plans to meet with a mediator Wednesday, hoping to break their contract impasse.

“The last time that we negotiate about three years ago, we did go to the impasse at that contract as well and then went to mediation so we’re we have the mediation process that begins this week,” Blassingame explained.

Matt Blassingame with Topeka’s police union says they’re concerned with the city’s ability to recruit and retain officers. They believe a competitive wage package would help.

“In most of the areas the wage scale were below average and we’re just trying to make sure that we can maintain competitive, we’re not asking for the world,” Blassingame emphasized.

“We just want to remain competitive with the other agencies out there and what we compare with are the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officer, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, Wichita, the Johnson County area agencies, Lawrence, Olathe, those areas that are in our geographic area that we’re pooling from that same applicant pool,” he added.

Blassingame says any slow-downs in the recruitment process put a strain on officers on the streets.

“So if we’re 27 officers short that means were 27 officers that are short responding to police calls, responding to calls for service,” he said.

“Some of those calls that we have out there it takes a long time for the time it takes someone to call dispatch until the time that we get there,” Blassingame said. “With policing there’s so much training that goes into it by the time you start the academy, go through the academy, and then go through the field training program it takes about a year for that person to reach the street and be out on their own.”

City manager Brent Trout told 13 NEWS in an interview last week that the city is willing to offer what it can, “we’re trying to find what we feel is a fair rate for reimbursement and offer pay for them.”

“What the city can afford, the expenses that we have are continually going up and so we have to look at that and balance whether or not what type of increase in salary can we afford,” Trout added.

The mediation session with the police union and the city of Topeka is 10 AM on Wednesday and is a closed session.

The city of Topeka also is at an impasse with its firefighters - they’re set to meet on August 9th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night

Latest News

American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, hits during the first round of the...
Salvy hits 28 HRs in 2021 Derby, knocked out in first round
Police Union, City of Topeka remain impasse, contract negotiations start Wednesday
Police Union, City of Topeka remain impasse, contract negotiations start Wednesday
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Sgt. Jayme Green shows teens how to change the oil of a car.
Salute Our Heroes: TPD’s School Resource Officers teach teens life skills during summer partnership