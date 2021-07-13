NOTO to cut ribbon on Breezeway Park Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO will cut the ribbon on its new Breezeway Park on Saturday.

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District says in partnership with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and the Topeka Zoo, it will host a formal dedication of Breezeway Park on Saturday, July 17. It said music will be provided by Josh Hoover at 9:30 a.m. with a special guest exhibit by the Topeka Zoo. It said the formal dedication will begin at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting. It said kiddos can even pick up a special limited copy of the book “Juma the Giraffe” provided by Kaw Valley Bank.

Many NOTO businesses will also offer special coupons for attendees.

According to NOTO, Breezeway Park is owned by Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. and is located on the east side of the 800 block of N. Kansas Ave. Previously, it said the narrow strip of land was a public passageway before a transformation happened in 2020 to make it more attractive and family-friendly.

“As we continue to enhance NOTO and expose art to the community it’s important for us to be as inclusive as we can. We realized we were lacking in outdoor areas that encourage creativity and exploration for our youth. The enhancements that were made to Breezeway Park bring us one step closer to bridging those gaps,” said program coordinator Staci Ogle.

NOTO said the creative atmosphere was made possible through the vision and hard work of local artists within the district. It said kids are encouraged to visit the park and interact with murals, take a photo next to Otto, or climb various cement structures that have been added.

“Most of what we accomplish in NOTO is done through collaborations and partnerships. The transformation of a plain, non-descript walkway to a fun and lively celebration of art was made possible through the partnership between NOTO, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department, and the Topeka Zoo,” said Thomas Underwood, Executive Director of the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. “What a great example of what we can do for the community through collaboration.”

