Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down one lane of westbound I-70 on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Co. Dispatch both say a multiple-vehicle crash has closed one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka just before the I-470 on-ramp.

According to the agencies, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.