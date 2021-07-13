Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down one lane of westbound I-70 on Tuesday evening.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Co. Dispatch both say a multiple-vehicle crash has closed one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka just before the I-470 on-ramp.
According to the agencies, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
